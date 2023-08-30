Maui Surf Forecast for August 30, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. A slight chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will become rough later today through the second half of the week as the trades become strong. Expect some groundswell mixed in for the upcoming weekend from Tropical Storm Irwin tracking westward across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through. A larger south swell is possible early next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend as a small west- northwest swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
