Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:37 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:02 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:20 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. A slight chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:21 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will become rough later today through the second half of the week as the trades become strong. Expect some groundswell mixed in for the upcoming weekend from Tropical Storm Irwin tracking westward across the eastern Pacific. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as overlapping background level long-period southerly pulses move through. A larger south swell is possible early next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend as a small west- northwest swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments