Fire Survivor Resources

Free cancer support for Lahaina by Maui Cancer Resources

September 1, 2023, 2:44 PM HST
Cancer survivors who have been impacted by the Lahaina fire can schedule free one-hour medical consultations with Dr. Bridget Bongaard, Medical Director of Maui Cancer Resources.

Dr. Bongaard is available to help Lahaina cancer patients in the following ways:

  • Trauma and grief therapy
  • Individualized medical patient navigation
  • Create your personalized care plan
  • Help to interpret medical records and tests
  • Help with symptom management

Dr. Bongaard is a board-certified Internal Medical physician who spent years developing integrative oncology programs prior to moving to Maui. “Dr. Bongaard has a heart dedicated to providing customized care plans and support for Maui cancer patients,” according to an announcement from Maui Cancer Resources.

Consultations can be in person, by phone or Zoom.

More information is available online at www.mauicancerresources.org or via email at [email protected].

