Maui Humane Society reports that cat, Finn was reunited with his family after being separated during the Lahaina wildfire disaster. PC: Maui Humane Society

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 22 days after the deadly wildfires swept through Lahaina Town, a friendly orange cat was captured in a trap set by the Maui Humane Society.

It was Day 4 of the organization’s search and rescue operations in Lahaina. While teams brought back many cats, they described this particular one as “sweet and friendly.”

Upon arrival at the shelter, personnel scanned the animal. “We heard that beautiful beeping sound indicating he had a microchip,” according to MHS.

Records showed the cat’s name was Finn, and contact was immediately made with his family.

“I cried everyday feeling guilty I couldn’t break down the door to save them,” Finn’s owner, Danielle told the Maui Humane Society. Finn is one of two cats that she was separated from during the fire. “I held out hope even though it had been weeks now. My partner and I just pictured their faces and hoped beyond hope they would make it by some miracle. Getting the call my Finn not only survived but was okay was the happy news we needed in these uncertain times.”

After being reunited Danielle told the Maui Humane Society, “He immediately rubbed all over me once we reunited and hasn’t stopped giving me and my partner Bon love since. He is skinny but has his personality.”

Finn’s feline brother Bali is still missing, but representatives with the Maui Humane Society are hoping that they can continue to find missing pets, and reunite them with their owners.

“Finn’s story gave our shelter the hope we needed during these times, and we hope sharing it with you will give you all the hope you need right now too. Our search and rescue teams have been spending all day and all night since gaining access into the burn zone strategically rescuing as many animals as they can. They are returning to the shelter every day with live animals,” according to the organization’s latest newsletter.

Since Maui Humane Society has received access into the burn zone, the organization has brought back more than 90 animals to the shelter and have had more than 20 of those animals reunited with their families.

Cats without identification from Lahaina are being placed into the Cat ʻOhana for the start of their (at minimum) 7 day decompression. People can be escorted to view the cats to see if they can be reunited with their pet.

“We are prioritizing reunification for every animal,” Maui Humane Society reports. “Continue to have hope, continue to file lost and found reports, continue to call our Humane Enforcement dispatch and continue to take care of each other,” organization leaders said.