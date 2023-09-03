Four more Lahaina wildfire disaster victims identified Sunday, bringing the total to 54
The Maui Police Department released the names of four more victims from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire. Police today confirmed the identity of: Nicholas Turbin III, 71; Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43; Glenda Yabes, 48; and John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74. All are from Lahaina.
There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 54 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.
The police said that four other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Aug. 22, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Aug. 24, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. The list was narrowed by utilizing criteria that included first and last name and a human source that provided it.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said more than 200 people responded to the department’s last list, and 120 plus DNA samples have been collected from family members to date.