Lahaina Bypass Road Memorial. (Aug. 31, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawai’i.

The Maui Police Department released the names of four more victims from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire. Police today confirmed the identity of: Nicholas Turbin III, 71; Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43; Glenda Yabes, 48; and John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74. All are from Lahaina.

There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 54 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.

The police said that four other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Aug. 22, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Aug. 24, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. The list was narrowed by utilizing criteria that included first and last name and a human source that provided it.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said more than 200 people responded to the department’s last list, and 120 plus DNA samples have been collected from family members to date.