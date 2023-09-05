Solar shower bags are available today for Upcountry residents affected by an Unsafe Water Advisory issued following recent wildfires.

Upcountry Strong is distributing one solar bag per household member while supplies last at its headquarters located at the Pukalani Terrace Shopping Center. The location is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Solar shower bags are designed for reuse and can be refilled at County of Maui water tankers located throughout Upcountry Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The current supply of solar shower bags is being distributed for Upcountry residents who were unable to acquire bags from previous distributions.

The water advisory has been in effect since shortly after the fires. Residents in impacted area are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume with contaminants possibly having entered the water system.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is collecting water samples for testing daily and is working with the state Department of Health, US Environmental Protection Agency and a Purdue University expert in doing the testing to ensure the water is safe before lifting the Unsafe Water Advisory.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The shower bags are being provided by the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division.

For questions call 808-270-7880 or email [email protected].