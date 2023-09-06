Kaiser continues to offer services at Nāpili Park, Royal Lahaina Hotel and Hyatt Regency

September 6, 2023, 4:20 AM HST
Kaiser Permanente set up a mobile health trailer at Nāpili. PC: Jovito Gonzales/Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente now has two mobile health vehicles and one first aid station providing care on Maui. See below for locations and hours of operation. 

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle location and hours:

  • Nāpili Park: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays
    • Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services
    • OB/GYN services are offered every Friday
    • Pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications
  • Royal Lahaina Hotel: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays
    • Providing first aid services
    • Starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications

Kaiser Permanente’s First Aid Station location and hours: 

  • Hyatt Regency in Kāʻanapali, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays
    • Providing first aid and wound care services
    • Pharmacy courier services from the mobile health vehicle are available as needed

