Kaiser Permanente set up a mobile health trailer at Nāpili. PC: Jovito Gonzales/Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente now has two mobile health vehicles and one first aid station providing care on Maui. See below for locations and hours of operation.

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle location and hours:

Nāpili Park: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services OB/GYN services are offered every Friday Pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications

Royal Lahaina Hotel: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays Providing first aid services Starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications



Kaiser Permanente’s First Aid Station location and hours: