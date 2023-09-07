Paddlers joined hands at the Cove in Kīhei on Aug. 26, to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. Additional paddle out events are planned on Sept. 8, marking one month since the Maui wildfires. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)

Paddle out events are planned on the one-month mark since Sept. 8, 2023. The first is at Kalama Park in Kīhei at 8 a.m. The event continues with a day of healing and togetherness through sunset.

Another takes place at noon at Ukumehame in Lahaina. This event features a paddle out, boat line up and helicopter flower drop at 12 p.m. A vehicle convoy takes place at 1 p.m. *No drones during the flower drop please.

Organizers say the gatherings offer an opportunity to come together with the community and surf ʻohana to remember, cherish and appreciate beloved Lahaina town and all who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Nearly 100 people paddled out Saturday, Aug. 26, at Cove Park in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. The event was the first of several planned on Maui.