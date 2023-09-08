Maui News

Flag notice for Maui mourning and 9/11 observance

September 8, 2023, 4:13 PM HST
Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi State flag be returned to normal protocols effective Saturday morning, Sept. 9, 2023. The flags were ordered lowered to half-staff on Aug. 10, to begin a month of mourning for those lost in the Maui wildfires.

Further, Governor Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawai‘i State flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sundown on Monday, Sept. 11, to mark Patriot Day. 

By a joint resolution approved Dec. 18, 2001, Congress designated Sept. 11 of each year as Patriot Day. Congress then, on April 21, 2009, requested the observance of Sept. 11 as an annually recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance.

