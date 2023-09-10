PC: Office of Sen. Brian Schatz (9.5.23)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday announced it is providing nearly $95 million to Hawaiʻi to cover the cost of temporary housing at hotels, meals, and services for those impacted by the Maui fires.

“This is a down payment on what is necessary, but it is essential help,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) who shared the news. “We will keep working as hard as we can to help to bring federal resources for Lahaina’s recovery,” said Sen. Schatz, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The $94,557,012.53 in new FEMA money covers the 90% federal cost share for temporary housing, meals and services through November for thousands of people impacted by the Maui fires.

Working with the Biden Administration and congressional leaders, Sen. Schatz has led efforts to bring federal resources to Maui. Last week on the Senate’s first day back in session, Sen. Schatz delivered a speech on the Senate floor outlining the impacts of the devastating fires and the need for additional federal support.