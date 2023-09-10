Maui News

Live Stream: Kīlauea volcano is erupting with lava fountains at Halemaʻumaʻu Crater

September 10, 2023, 3:35 PM HST
* Updated September 10, 3:51 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 3:15 p.m. HST on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, eruptive activity was observed in Kīlauea summit webcam images and from field reports indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The eruption is observed on the down dropped block to the east in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, according to the HVO.  The eruption was preceded by a period of strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is elevating Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from WATCH to WARNING and its aviation color code from ORANGE to RED as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The HVO says the opening phases of eruptions are “dynamic.” Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses, according to HVO scientists.

HVO scientists note that the activity is confined entirely within the park at this time. Monitoring continues.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments