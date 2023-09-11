Maui Memories Project.

Trish Michael, professional photographer and prior resident of Maui for more than 20 years has launched The Maui Memories Project to help victims of the Maui wildfires rebuild their photo libraries. On Nov. 4, 2023, Trish, and a group of photographer colleagues, will offer free family photo shoots to families who experienced loss during the fires.

“We can’t replace what they lost, but we can help give them something new to hold on to,” said Michael. The project aims to provide cost free family photo shoots and photographic prints to impacted families so they can start rebuilding their photo collections. Applications are available online at trishmichael.com/maui-memories-project.

The Maui Memories Project will take applications up until Oct. 15, 2023 and will notify families of their photo shoot time slot, location and assigned photographer before Oct. 25, 2023. Photo shoots will be performed on Maui on Nov. 4, 2023 by an established and experienced professional photographer as part of the collaboration.

The Find Lab (owned by former Hawaiʻi resident Jonathan Canlas) will provide free photo prints for each family and local food truck Brekkie Bowls will provide treats to families during their photo shoots.

The goal is to help as many families as possible rebuild their photo collections and create some smiles, laughter and normalcy after tragedy. The project currently has six photographers signed up to provide services, with more joining each day.