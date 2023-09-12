Hōʻike o Haleakalā environmental education teacher workshop, Oct. 12-13

Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project banding at Kamaʻole III. (10.21.16) PC: Berkowitz via Maui Invasive Species Committee

The Maui Invasive Species Committee hosts a teacher development workshop for K-12 teachers and environmental educators on Oct. 12 and 13 featuring the place-based Hōʻike o Haleakalā curriculum.

The curriculum features multi-disciplinary science lessons rooted in Hawai’i and is designed to engage students in the study of the unique ecosystems of our islands.

The classroom portion of the workshop will begin on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at the Keālia Pond, National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center at milepost 6, Maui Veteranʻs Hwy. Presenters will cover lessons from the curriculum’s coastal and invasive species modules including hands-on activities from the curriculum. Guest speakers from partnering conservation organizations will also present and participants will leave, well-equipped to use the curriculum with students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There will be a huakaʻi (field trip) to Hāwea Point the following day, Friday, Oct. 13. Situated in the ahupua‘a of Honokahua, Hawaiian Island Land Trust (HILT) manages a conservation easement at Hāwea which provides public access along a coastal trail. HILT’s conservation easement also protects important nesting and breeding habitat for the endangered ‘ua‘u kani (wedge-tailed shearwater).

Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project began monitoring the ʻuaʻu kani colony in 2004. Thanks to efforts to remove invasive species and improve habitat, there are now about 500 nesting pairs of ʻuaʻu kani at Hāwea. Teacher workshop participants may have the opportunity to band chicks and participate in monitoring the success of the colony.

The registration fee for the two-day workshop is $25. Lunch is provided on both days and upon completion, all participants will receive tools and resources to use in their classrooms in support of students understanding of Hawaii’s natural world.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more and register, visit mauiinvasive.org/workshops. All registration forms, waivers and registration fees must be received by Sept. 28, 2023. To register, visit mauiinvasive.org. For questions, please contact Merrill Ranken, MISC Education/Outreach Associate, at 808-463-8378 or [email protected].