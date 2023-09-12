Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea’s inaugural Slack Key Festival draws musicians and enthusiasts

September 12, 2023, 2:45 PM HST
The Shops at Wailea hosted its inaugural Slack Key Festival last weekend. Proceeds raised during the festival are going toward the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

The Slack Key Festival featured Hawaiʻi’s top slack key musicians including: Slack Key ‘Ohana, George Kahumoku Jr., Kevin Brown and Anthony Pfluke.

