Maui DMV in Kahului to open Saturday by appointment only

September 19, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
The Maui County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing in Kahului will be open Sept. 23 to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMV offices during normal weekday hours.

Customers will be taken by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Kahului Service Center, 110 Alaihi Street. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.

Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are available through the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.

For more information, contact the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing Call Center at 808-270-7363.

