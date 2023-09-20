HIDOE names finalists for the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year

Kaunakakai Elementary teacher David “Kawika” Gonzales Jr. (left) and Wahieʻe Elementary reading coach Melanie Teraoka (right).

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition.

“These outstanding educators have an unwavering dedication and passion for high-quality teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We are proud to recognize them as true embodiments of what it means to be an exceptional educator, and are grateful for the creative and innovative ways in which they engage their students, colleagues and communities on a daily basis.”

The honored finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Teacher Complex Area School Subject or Grade Laurie Chang Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Aliʻiolani Elementary English Language Arts and Math Laura Cummings Castle-Kahuku Sunset Beach Elementary Math and Science Pinky Grace Francisco Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary English Language Arts Jackie Freitas Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Leilehua High Natural Resources David “Kawika” Gonzales Jr. Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanaʻi-Molokaʻi Kaunakakai Elementary 5th grade Marina Higa ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Major General William R. Shafter Elementary Special Education Jennifer Ilaban Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Kahakai Elementary English Language Arts Gregory Kent Kailua-Kalāheo Kailua Elementary STEM Kara Kitamura Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea Kapaʻa High Science and Career Technical Education Jessica Peterson Pearl City-Waipahu August Ahrens Elementary Kindergarten Christopher Pike Hilo-Waiākea Kapiolani Elementary 5th grade Norman Ray Sales Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Farrington High School Strategic Planner and Academy Coach John “Parker” Sawyer Public Charter Schools Kaʻohao School STEM Donna Soriano Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Waiʻanae Elementary STEM and Computer Science Melanie Teraoka Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui Wahieʻe Elementary Reading Coach Ariel Villanueva Campbell-Kapolei Ewa Makai Middle Industrial Engineering and Technology

In October, one teacher will be announced as the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators.