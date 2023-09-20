HIDOE names finalists for the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition.
“These outstanding educators have an unwavering dedication and passion for high-quality teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We are proud to recognize them as true embodiments of what it means to be an exceptional educator, and are grateful for the creative and innovative ways in which they engage their students, colleagues and communities on a daily basis.”
The honored finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
|Teacher
|Complex Area
|School
|Subject or Grade
|Laurie Chang
|Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt
|Aliʻiolani Elementary
|English Language Arts and Math
|Laura Cummings
|Castle-Kahuku
|Sunset Beach Elementary
|Math and Science
|Pinky Grace Francisco
|Ka‘ū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa
|Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary
|English Language Arts
|Jackie Freitas
|Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua
|Leilehua High
|Natural Resources
|David “Kawika” Gonzales Jr.
|Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanaʻi-Molokaʻi
|Kaunakakai Elementary
|5th grade
|Marina Higa
|‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford
|Major General William R. Shafter Elementary
|Special Education
|Jennifer Ilaban
|Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena
|Kahakai Elementary
|English Language Arts
|Gregory Kent
|Kailua-Kalāheo
|Kailua Elementary
|STEM
|Kara Kitamura
|Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea
|Kapaʻa High
|Science and Career Technical Education
|Jessica Peterson
|Pearl City-Waipahu
|August Ahrens Elementary
|Kindergarten
|Christopher Pike
|Hilo-Waiākea
|Kapiolani Elementary
|5th grade
|Norman Ray Sales
|Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani
|Farrington High
|School Strategic Planner and Academy Coach
|John “Parker” Sawyer
|Public Charter Schools
|Kaʻohao School
|STEM
|Donna Soriano
|Nānākuli-Waiʻanae
|Waiʻanae Elementary
|STEM and Computer Science
|Melanie Teraoka
|Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui
|Wahieʻe Elementary
|Reading Coach
|Ariel Villanueva
|Campbell-Kapolei
|Ewa Makai Middle
|Industrial Engineering and Technology
In October, one teacher will be announced as the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year and will go on to represent Hawaiʻi in the National Teacher of the Year program. The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators.