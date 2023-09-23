Extended hours for Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle for reentry into Zone 1C

File photo.

The County of Maui announced extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for the Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle Service on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25 and 26, to accommodate residents with passes who are seeking reentry into the Lahaina wildfire disaster area.

Reentry into Zone 1C begins on Monday for those with reentry passes.

Starting the shuttle at 7 a.m. will allow residents to arrive at the Lahaina Civic Center by 8 a.m. for reentry. The hours for reentry are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the shuttle hours will return to the regular schedule of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The shuttle locations and pickup times are:

Aston Kāʻanapali Shores – 5 minutes past the hour

Honua Kai – 10 minutes past the hour

Aston Maui Kāʻanapali Villas – 15 minutes past the hour

Royal Lahaina – 25 minutes past the hour

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort – 30 minutes past the hour

Whalers Village – 30 minutes past the hour

Westin Maui – 30 minutes past the hour

Hyatt Regency Maui – 40 minutes past the hour

Lahaina Civic Center – 50 minutes past the hour

For more information, go to www.MauiRecovers.org.