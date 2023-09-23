Extended hours for Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle for reentry into Zone 1C
The County of Maui announced extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for the Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle Service on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25 and 26, to accommodate residents with passes who are seeking reentry into the Lahaina wildfire disaster area.
Reentry into Zone 1C begins on Monday for those with reentry passes.
Starting the shuttle at 7 a.m. will allow residents to arrive at the Lahaina Civic Center by 8 a.m. for reentry. The hours for reentry are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the shuttle hours will return to the regular schedule of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The shuttle locations and pickup times are:
- Aston Kāʻanapali Shores – 5 minutes past the hour
- Honua Kai – 10 minutes past the hour
- Aston Maui Kāʻanapali Villas – 15 minutes past the hour
- Royal Lahaina – 25 minutes past the hour
- Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort – 30 minutes past the hour
- Whalers Village – 30 minutes past the hour
- Westin Maui – 30 minutes past the hour
- Hyatt Regency Maui – 40 minutes past the hour
- Lahaina Civic Center – 50 minutes past the hour
For more information, go to www.MauiRecovers.org.