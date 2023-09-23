Get repair, rebuilding advice in Lahaina, Sept. 25-30

Lahaina Gateway, Ace Hardware. FILE photo.

As Maui residents prepare to repair, rebuild and retrofit their homes after the August wildfires, FEMA has teamed up with the Lahaina Gateway Ace Hardware to provide free information and tips on how to make homes stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available from Monday, Sept. 25, to Saturday, Sept. 30, at Lahaina Gateway Ace Hardware, located at 325 Keawe St., Suite A101.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.