Aloha Petroleum holds commemorative mug design contest for Hawaiʻi high school students

This year’s theme is “What Does Aloha Mean to You?” (PC: Aloha Petroleum)

Aloha Petroleum is holding a Commemorative Mug Design Contest, which is open to all Hawaiʻi high school students attending grades 9 through 12 at a private, public or homeschool.

This year’s theme is “What Does Aloha Mean to You?” Artwork can be created in any medium (painting, sketch, watercolor, etc.); although, no photography or digital art will be accepted.

The deadline for entry is Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. HST. Participants may submit up to three entries. The winner will be announced on March 1.

One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 cash award. The second place winner will receive $750 and the third place winner will receive a $500 cash award.

“For the past 33 years, it has been a tradition at Aloha Petroleum to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Hawaiʻi through our annual commemorative mug,” said Casie Bui, director of sales operations and marketing at Aloha Petroleum. “This contest helps us support high school students within the local art community.”

For the complete rules and an official entry form, visit https://www.alohagas.com/mugcontest/