Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina has reopened

PC: Island Grocery Depot

Island Grocery Depot in the Lahaina Industrial Park reopened Tuesday.

The store at 58 Kupuohi St. is now operating with modified business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

The will-call schedule for the store also is modified. It’s recommended shoppers check the store’s website for up-to-date information as hours and will-call guidelines could change.

Maui County’s Department of Water Supply unsafe water advisory remains in the area

where the store is located.

Store manager Jon Yasutake has worked with the Department of Health on making the necessary adjustments prior to reopening. Restrooms are open, but sinks are shut off and taped off. Portable hand-wash stations were brought in and set up next to the sink.

Store selection will be limited at first. The store will not have ice, fresh meat and select

produce items until water is safe. Dairy, chill and frozen items will be limited until

shipments come in to restock. Dry grocery items are mostly stocked but may be missing

some items. The food trucks normally outside the store are not in operation at the moment.

Island Grocery Depot has two stores, one in Lahaina and one in Kahului. Island Grocery Depot

in Kahului has remained open daily, with regular hours from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.