Voter registration update available at the Westin Kāʻanapali, Sept. 27

West Maui residents can update their voter registration in-person at the Government Relations, Ethics, and Transparency Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Westin Maui’s Honoapiʻilani Ballroom, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The GREAT Committee is set to meet at 9 a.m. to at the location to receive public comments related to a developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the wildfires.

“Voter registration is important, not only for the upcoming elections, but for validating residency, obtaining a replacement Hawaiʻi Driver’s License (if yours has been lost or destroyed), and opening a Post Office box. Also, many aid agencies require proof of residency, which may be satisfied by showing your proof of voter registration,” County officials said.

For those who can’t make it to the committee meeting, they can register to vote, update voter registration, or confirm their voter registration address at the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections.

To update voter registration, you will need your Hawaiʻi Driver’s License or Hawaiʻi State ID and your social security number. If you do not have a Hawaiʻi Driver’s License or Hawaiʻi State ID, complete the paper voter registration application, and mail or bring it to the County of Maui, Office of the County Clerk, 200 S. High Street, Room 708, Kalana O Maui Building, Wailuku from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Be sure to include your current phone number and email on the application, as this will enable the office to contact applicants if there are any questions regarding registration or issues with voting.

If you have questions or assistance with voter registration, contact the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division at 808-270-7749 or by email to [email protected].

