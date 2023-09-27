House Interim Schools Working Group hosts West Maui community meeting, Sept. 28

Foreground courtesy image of Rep. Justin Woodson. Background image of Lahainaluna sign by Wendy Osher (9.26.23)

House Interim Schools Working Group Co-Chairs Justin H. Woodson and Jenna Takenouchi and members of the House Interim Schools Working Group in coordination with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education will organize a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, to discuss the status of education for Maui students impacted by the Lahaina wildfire.

The meeting will feature an update from DOE officials on the relocation of displaced students and school staff, temporary school sites, distance learning options, and additional support services. Additionally, the community is invited to provide feedback to guide the working group’s legislative recommendations in the 2024 legislative session.

“In connecting with the Maui community, we seek residents’ insights and experiences as we draft the preliminary report for our working group. Public input is critical to the shaping of policy for the upcoming session, and we are driven by our shared commitment to continual, quality education for our keiki,” said House Interim Schools Working Group Co-Chair and Representative Justin H. Woodson (D-9, Kahului, Pu‘unēnē, portion of Wailuku).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday’s meeting runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Harvest at Kumulani Chapel, located at 1000 Kapalua Drive in West Maui.

Members of the public can also attend the meeting virtually via Zoom. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81449217889.

In September 2023, the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives formed six interim working groups tasked with the responsibility of evaluating specific topics related to the Lahaina wildfire and making recommendations for appropriate legislative action in the 2024 legislative session. Each working group will produce a preliminary report by Nov. 1 and deliver a final report by Dec. 15, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting agenda includes the following:

Meeting Agenda: