Potable water available for the public’s use in Lahaina, Upper Kula
The Department of Water Supply reminds people in areas affected by the recent wildfires that they may obtain safe water for their drinking, cooking and basic hygiene needs from a fleet of designated potable water tankers positioned at various sites in Lahaina and Upper Kula.
Tankers offering free, safe water are positioned at the sites listed below. View an online map here of the tanker sites, which are shown as a green waterdrop.
Lahaina
- Lower Kapunakea Street, across from the Shell station at Lahaina Cannery Mall
- Kahoma Village Loop and Puʻunoa Place intersection
- Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe Street
- Kanakea Place and Kaʻakolu Street intersection
- Parking lot off the Lahainaluna Road and Lahaina Bypass Highway intersection
- ʻĀinakea Road and Kaniau Road intersection
- Parking lot on the north side of the Leialii Parkway and Hoʻoli Street intersection
Upper Kula
- Kula Lodge, 15200 Haleakalā Highway
- Copp Road and Kula Road intersection
The public is advised to use only clean, dedicated, food-grade containers to transport water. Containers that have held food can transfer odors to the drinking water and should not be used for water storage. Wash containers thoroughly with dishwashing soap, sanitize using one teaspoon of mild liquid chlorine bleach per quart of water, and then rinse thoroughly. Fill containers to the top, leaving as little air as possible. Store in a cool, dark area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers more information at www.ready.gov/water.