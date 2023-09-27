Potable water available for the public’s use in Lahaina, Upper Kula

Kula Lodge distribution hub. PC: Wendy Osher (8.28.23)

The Department of Water Supply reminds people in areas affected by the recent wildfires that they may obtain safe water for their drinking, cooking and basic hygiene needs from a fleet of designated potable water tankers positioned at various sites in Lahaina and Upper Kula.

Tankers offering free, safe water are positioned at the sites listed below. View an online map here of the tanker sites, which are shown as a green waterdrop.

Lahaina

Lower Kapunakea Street, across from the Shell station at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Kahoma Village Loop and Puʻunoa Place intersection

Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe Street

Kanakea Place and Kaʻakolu Street intersection

Parking lot off the Lahainaluna Road and Lahaina Bypass Highway intersection

ʻĀinakea Road and Kaniau Road intersection

Parking lot on the north side of the Leialii Parkway and Hoʻoli Street intersection

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upper Kula

Kula Lodge, 15200 Haleakalā Highway

Copp Road and Kula Road intersection

The public is advised to use only clean, dedicated, food-grade containers to transport water. Containers that have held food can transfer odors to the drinking water and should not be used for water storage. Wash containers thoroughly with dishwashing soap, sanitize using one teaspoon of mild liquid chlorine bleach per quart of water, and then rinse thoroughly. Fill containers to the top, leaving as little air as possible. Store in a cool, dark area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers more information at www.ready.gov/water.