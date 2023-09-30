Applications available for Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program

The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2023. (File photo)

Applications for the Agricultural Micro Grant Program 4.0 – which offers up to $25,000 in grants to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – will be available beginning Oct. 17.

The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2023. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.

Andrew Zehr from Makana Aina Farm is working on his new water catchment system, purchased with a Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

Grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry, and other related products. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 30.

Funds can be used for:

Farming equipment and machinery

Processing and storage equipment

Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades

Inventory and supplies

Packaging and materials

Technology equipment

The following documentation is required:

Completed application

Farm Needs Statement

Copy of an original general excise tax license or filed form G-45 or G-49 2022

2022 state tax form N-11 (proof of residency)

Photo ID

Farmers may apply on the Maui Economic Opportunity website at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at the Maui Economic Opportunity Wailuku office at 99 Mahalani St.

For more information, contact the Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at [email protected].

Two in-person informational grant workshops will be conducted on Oct. 4, at Maui Economic Opportunity Family Center Wailuku, and Oct. 11 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center Pukalani. Both gatherings begin at 5 p.m. Grant application and award information will be presented to help farmers and ranchers understand the process and the documents required.