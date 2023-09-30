Applications available for Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program
Applications for the Agricultural Micro Grant Program 4.0 – which offers up to $25,000 in grants to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – will be available beginning Oct. 17.
The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2023. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.
Grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry, and other related products. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 30.
Funds can be used for:
- Farming equipment and machinery
- Processing and storage equipment
- Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades
- Inventory and supplies
- Packaging and materials
- Technology equipment
The following documentation is required:
- Completed application
- Farm Needs Statement
- Copy of an original general excise tax license or filed form G-45 or G-49 2022
- 2022 state tax form N-11 (proof of residency)
- Photo ID
Farmers may apply on the Maui Economic Opportunity website at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at the Maui Economic Opportunity Wailuku office at 99 Mahalani St.
For more information, contact the Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at [email protected].
Two in-person informational grant workshops will be conducted on Oct. 4, at Maui Economic Opportunity Family Center Wailuku, and Oct. 11 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center Pukalani. Both gatherings begin at 5 p.m. Grant application and award information will be presented to help farmers and ranchers understand the process and the documents required.