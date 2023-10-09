Castle Hospitality Group appoints Matt Bailey as president & CEO

Castle Hospitality Group President CEO Matt Bailey

Castle Hospitality Group has selected Matt Bailey to succeed Alan Mattson as President & CEO of the Hawaiʻi-based hotel, condo resort and vacation rental management company, effective Oct. 6, 2023.

The long-time Hawaiʻi hospitality executive joined the company as chief operating officer in June of this year.

“As I step into the role of president, I commend and thank Alan for his incredible achievements over the last 24 years that led to Castle becoming one of the most innovative hotel and resort management companies in the Pacific,” Bailey said in a company press release. “I am determined to not only uphold the outstanding foundation I’ve inherited but also to propel our team to even greater heights of excellence and innovation.”

Bailey has more than 40 years of hospitality management experience. Prior to joining Castle Hospitality Group, he served as general manager of the Montage Kapalua Bay. He also previously served as president & CEO of Aqua-Aston Hospitality and held executive positions with Sundance Resort, Aston Hotels & Resorts, The Grand Wailea Resort Hotel & Spa and Carmel Valley Ranch.

Bailey earned his bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He also studied accounting at UCLA.

Castle Hospitality Group’s two brands include Castle Resorts & Hotels, which provides comprehensive hotel and resort condo management services including locally-based reservations, staffing, accounting and more for properties across Hawaiʻi and in New Zealand. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaiʻi provides management of individual vacation properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The Castle Group was founded by the late Rick Wall in 1988 with the purchase of Hanalei Bay Resort on Kauaʻi. After acquiring Hawaiʻi Pacific Resorts and extending its reach statewide, the company formed Castle Resorts & Hotels in 1993.

In 2019, The Castle Group rebranded to Castle Hospitality Group. At the same time, Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaiʻi was launched as a growth vehicle and to leverage its unique distribution platform, the company release said.