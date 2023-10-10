Hawai‘i Health Department approves 4th medical cannabis retail store for Pono Life Maui

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has approved a fourth medical canabis retail facility for Pono Life Maui at 95 E. Līpoa St. in Kīhei.

The new location, owned by Maui Pono Life Sciences, has passed its final on-site inspection, and opened Oct. 10.

High-tech medical cannabis production facility at Pono Life Maui: Photo courtesy

Liam Gimon, the state’s dispensary licensing section supervisor, said in a press release that the new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients on Maui.

This will be Maui’s seventh retail dispensary and the 24th in Hawaiʻi.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, there are 32,693 in-state patients and 2,817 caregivers registered statewide for medical canabis. This includes 5,606 patients and 521 caregivers on Maui.

The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the press release.

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces during a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property, such as military installations and national parks.

Maui’s licensed medical canabis retail centers:

Maui Grown Therapies

44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

7 Ᾱewa Pl, #3 in Makawao

Maui Pono Life Sciences

415 Dairy Road in Kahului

115 N. Market St. in Wailuku

149 Hāna Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pāʻla

95 E. Līpoa St. in Kīhei

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.