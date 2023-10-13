Maui News

Maui police seek missing 45-year-old man

October 13, 2023, 11:18 AM HST
Damon Johnson

Maui police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 45-year-old man known to frequent the Kahului area.

Damon Johnson was reported missing the morning of Oct. 13 by acquaintances after they were unable to contact him. He was last seen at about 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in the area off Hana Highway, between the Airport Access Road and Hookele Street in Kahului. He is thought to be on foot in the Kahului area.

Johnson is Caucasian, 6-foot-1, about 200 pounds, and has light blonde hair and blue eyes. He has an unknown tattoo on his left calf and a scar on the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-244-6400.

