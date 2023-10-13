Upcountry residents invited to discuss impact of wildfires during community conversation in Kula

What are the opportunities and dilemmas faced because of the Upcountry wildfires and the immediate and ongoing recovery efforts?

What would make the most difference to the future fire and water safety of the Upcountry?

What would it take to create change to how fire and water safety are managed in the Upcountry?

The public will be able to weigh in on those three key questions during a community conversation about the recent wildfires — their impact and how to move forward — facilitated by the Kula Community Association beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kula Community Center, located on East Lower Kula Road.

Unlike the traditional general membership format of a panel of speakers, those who attend will talk story and begin community problem solving through rounds of questions and small group discussions.

The goal of this meeting is to collectively begin to create a path toward a fire and water resilient Upcountry community. As the facilitator, the Kula Community Association will gather participant input and organize needs into an Upcountry Fire and Water Resiliency Plan.

Seating is limited. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask amidst COVID and flu season.

