10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival unveils vendor lineup
The Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival announced the lineup of selected vendors for its 10th anniversary, taking place on Nov. 3-4 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. This year’s festival showcases products from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.
The Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival committee has handpicked vendors, representing the diversity, talent and creativity that thrives within Maui County. These carefully chosen artisans, entrepreneurs and manufacturers will present exquisite craftsmanship and unique offerings.
“We are thrilled to move forward with the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival this year as a way to help our local manufactures and makers connect with new buyers, distributors, and shoppers after many were greatly impacted by the recent wildfires,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for our statewide community to come together and support our small businesses and shop local.”
The selected vendors for the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival comprise a diverse array of industries and specialties, including accessories, apparel for the whole family, art, bath & body, beverages, crafts, food products, home décor, jewelry, photography, woodworking and more.
The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival will also feature live performances and vendor demonstrations.
The festival provides a unique opportunity for attendees to connect directly with the passionate artisans and entrepreneurs behind these outstanding products, fostering a deeper appreciation for the talent and creativity that thrives within Maui County. Supporting these local businesses not only allows visitors to take home a piece of the islands but also contributes to the growth and sustainability of the local economy, according to organizers.
The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Vendors include:
- 808 Laser Creations
- A Maui Day Original Handbags
- Advance Wildlife Education
- AIMEEVDESIGNS
- Alo[ha] Kuki
- Aloha ʻAina Adaptogenics
- Aloha Botanicals Maui
- Aloha Tropicandles
- ALOHABRITE
- ʻAlohi Images Maui
- ʻAlohi Maui
- Ark Ceramics
- Art by Terra Sanae
- Art By Tioni
- Artful Scents
- B. Miyo Art
- BDC Designs
- Bee Nourished
- bitty bambu
- Blue Moon Isle
- Burke & Burke Fine Jewelry & Gifts
- Coconoats
- Coconut Cowgirl
- Convyk
- Cool Blue Maui
- Cymz Sweet Kr8tionz
- Cyn Tia Designs
- Da Beehive
- Daniel Sullivan Photography
- DiGiacomo Fine Art
- DS Clayworks
- Endless Tropical
- FAM Hawaiʻi
- Goddess Glow
- Green Eyed Art
- Haʻikū Apothecary
- Haleakalā Creamery
- Haleakalā Supah Shots
- Hapa Maui Designs
- Hex Press Maui
- HI Family
- HI Spice
- Hiwahiwa Inspirationz
- Hula Cookies
- humBOWbarks Pet Wear
- IB808
- Ilio & Co
- Kahele Maui
- Kai Chow Creations
- Kaila Hula Supply
- Kalai Laʻau
- Kama Lei Design
- Kanilehua Enterprises
- Kapahikaua
- Kapua Uʻi
- KOOKIES Maui
- Kula Crafts
- Kula Herbs Excellent Soap
- Kūlua
- Kupu Aʻe Molokai
- Ladini Hawaiʻi
- Lako Kula Design
- Laura Mango Art Gallery
- Let’s Go, Kiddo!
- Linomelia
- Lokelani Essentials
- Luchia Fine Jewelry
- Maiden Hawaiʻi Naturals
- Malia and Company Apparel
- Matsumoto Studio
- Maui Bone Broth Company
- Maui Bread Company
- Maui Brewing Company
- Maui Chili Chili Oil
- Maui Coffee Association
- Maui Coffee Roasters
- Maui Crisps
- Maui Excellent
- Maui Fabrication
- Maui Fruit Jewels
- Maui Gold Pineapple
- Maui Haliʻa by Kristina Mekdeci
- Maui Island JEM
- Maui Island Love
- Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate
- Maui Metal Art
- Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Co.
- Maui Sugar Babe
- Maui Swan Designs
- Mise Kimono
- Moku Pua
- Muʻu House
- Na Koa Brand
- Ocean Jazz Maui
- Oneloa Maui
- Ono Flavors
- ʻOpihi Maui
- Paint Aloha
- Palapala Designs
- Paradise Now
- Pauwela Beverage Co.
- Piece of Ocean Maui
- Polipoli Farms
- Protea Pods
- Rebecca Krannichfeld Art
- Rosebuds
- Sabado Studio Gallery
- Sailbags Maui
- Selwyn Ceramics
- Shaka Pops
- She Wood Go
- Sparrow Seas
- Spencer Baby
- Stacy Vosberg Fine Art
- Stephen John Sullivan
- Suikeala Native Jewelry
- TBM Creations
- Te Hotu Mana Creations
- Teak & Taro
- The Good Apple
- The Maui Cookie Lady
- Three Coconuts Maui
- To Be Organics
- Treehouse Designs
- Tru Tempeh
- Uluaina
- VITALITEA HAWAII
- Wailea Notes
- Water Element Creations
- Zender Wood Creations
To learn more about the selected vendors and the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets for both Friday and Saturday are now available online at MauiArts.org.
The 2023 event sponsors include: Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Business Recovery Sponsor Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, and Maui Printing Company; Supporter Sponsors HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, The Shops at Wailea, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center; and Contributor Sponsors Dorvin D. Leis Company, First Hawaiian Bank, and Matson.