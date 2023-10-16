10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival unveils vendor lineup

Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival announced the lineup of selected vendors for its 10th anniversary, taking place on Nov. 3-4 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. This year’s festival showcases products from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

The Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival committee has handpicked vendors, representing the diversity, talent and creativity that thrives within Maui County. These carefully chosen artisans, entrepreneurs and manufacturers will present exquisite craftsmanship and unique offerings.

“We are thrilled to move forward with the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival this year as a way to help our local manufactures and makers connect with new buyers, distributors, and shoppers after many were greatly impacted by the recent wildfires,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for our statewide community to come together and support our small businesses and shop local.”

The selected vendors for the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival comprise a diverse array of industries and specialties, including accessories, apparel for the whole family, art, bath & body, beverages, crafts, food products, home décor, jewelry, photography, woodworking and more.

The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival will also feature live performances and vendor demonstrations.

The festival provides a unique opportunity for attendees to connect directly with the passionate artisans and entrepreneurs behind these outstanding products, fostering a deeper appreciation for the talent and creativity that thrives within Maui County. Supporting these local businesses not only allows visitors to take home a piece of the islands but also contributes to the growth and sustainability of the local economy, according to organizers.

The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Vendors include:

808 Laser Creations

A Maui Day Original Handbags

Advance Wildlife Education

AIMEEVDESIGNS

Alo[ha] Kuki

Aloha ʻAina Adaptogenics

Aloha Botanicals Maui

Aloha Tropicandles

ALOHABRITE

ʻAlohi Images Maui

ʻAlohi Maui

Ark Ceramics

Art by Terra Sanae

Art By Tioni

Artful Scents

B. Miyo Art

BDC Designs

Bee Nourished

bitty bambu

Blue Moon Isle

Burke & Burke Fine Jewelry & Gifts

Coconoats

Coconut Cowgirl

Convyk

Cool Blue Maui

Cymz Sweet Kr8tionz

Cyn Tia Designs

Da Beehive

Daniel Sullivan Photography

DiGiacomo Fine Art

DS Clayworks

Endless Tropical

FAM Hawaiʻi

Goddess Glow

Green Eyed Art

Haʻikū Apothecary

Haleakalā Creamery

Haleakalā Supah Shots

Hapa Maui Designs

Hex Press Maui

HI Family

HI Spice

Hiwahiwa Inspirationz

Hula Cookies

humBOWbarks Pet Wear

IB808

Ilio & Co

Kahele Maui

Kai Chow Creations

Kaila Hula Supply

Kalai Laʻau

Kama Lei Design

Kanilehua Enterprises

Kapahikaua

Kapua Uʻi

KOOKIES Maui

Kula Crafts

Kula Herbs Excellent Soap

Kūlua

Kupu Aʻe Molokai

Ladini Hawaiʻi

Lako Kula Design

Laura Mango Art Gallery

Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Linomelia

Lokelani Essentials

Luchia Fine Jewelry

Maiden Hawaiʻi Naturals

Malia and Company Apparel

Matsumoto Studio

Maui Bone Broth Company

Maui Bread Company

Maui Brewing Company

Maui Chili Chili Oil

Maui Coffee Association

Maui Coffee Roasters

Maui Crisps

Maui Excellent

Maui Fabrication

Maui Fruit Jewels

Maui Gold Pineapple

Maui Haliʻa by Kristina Mekdeci

Maui Island JEM

Maui Island Love

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate

Maui Metal Art

Maui Oma Coffee Roasting Co.

Maui Sugar Babe

Maui Swan Designs

Mise Kimono

Moku Pua

Muʻu House

Na Koa Brand

Ocean Jazz Maui

Oneloa Maui

Ono Flavors

ʻOpihi Maui

Paint Aloha

Palapala Designs

Paradise Now

Pauwela Beverage Co.

Piece of Ocean Maui

Polipoli Farms

Protea Pods

Rebecca Krannichfeld Art

Rosebuds

Sabado Studio Gallery

Sailbags Maui

Selwyn Ceramics

Shaka Pops

She Wood Go

Sparrow Seas

Spencer Baby

Stacy Vosberg Fine Art

Stephen John Sullivan

Suikeala Native Jewelry

TBM Creations

Te Hotu Mana Creations

Teak & Taro

The Good Apple

The Maui Cookie Lady

Three Coconuts Maui

To Be Organics

Treehouse Designs

Tru Tempeh

Uluaina

VITALITEA HAWAII

Wailea Notes

Water Element Creations

Zender Wood Creations

To learn more about the selected vendors and the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets for both Friday and Saturday are now available online at MauiArts.org.

The 2023 event sponsors include: Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Business Recovery Sponsor Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, and Maui Printing Company; Supporter Sponsors HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, The Shops at Wailea, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center; and Contributor Sponsors Dorvin D. Leis Company, First Hawaiian Bank, and Matson.