Maui Food Technology Center showcases Hawaiʻi businesses during 96th Tokyo International Gift Show

The Maui Food Technology Center participated in the 96th Tokyo International Gift Show last month in Japan.

The show is Japan’s largest business-to-business Lifestyle and Gift Trade Show, celebrating a tradition of excellence since 1976.

Under the sponsorship of the Hawai’i Department of Business and Economic Development and Tourism, the Hawaiʻi Pavilion at the event showcased 40 booths displaying a wide array of Hawaiʻi-made products.

The pavilion featured selected food products and the beloved Hawaiian plate lunches, offering attendees a taste of the Aloha State’s unique flavors.



















This year marked a significant increase in Hawaiʻi’s presence at the event as Japan’s travel restrictions were lifted, attracting a robust crowd of 211,000 attendees compared to last year’s 180,000, despite a typhoon warning that affected Tokyo’s transportation services on the final day of the show.

The Tokyo International Gift Show boasted nearly 3,000 booths, including representatives from over 1,000 overseas companies. Maui Food Technology Center helped to showcase the following companies:

HumBOWbarks: featuring pet bows, bandanas, and lei

Maui Upcountry Jams and Jellies: renowned for their tropical jams and mustards

MauiWine: showcasing exquisite tropical wines

Moku Pua: offering an assortment of soaps, bath, and body products

NR Stitched: Pillow covers, table runners, place mats, pouches

Oneloa Maui: presenting plastic-lined wet bags in various sizes

MauiWine’s tropical wines were a true delight for connoisseurs and buyers. (PC: Maki Nakamura)

“Hawaiʻi has a strong brand, and at MFTC, we are dedicated to showcasing these exceptional products, our island’s rich cultural heritage, and fostering the entrepreneurial spirit that sets the Aloha State apart on the global stage,” said Nina Tanabe, MS, certified fund specialist, Maui Food Technology Center interim board president.

