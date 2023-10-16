Maui Business

Maui Food Technology Center showcases Hawaiʻi businesses during 96th Tokyo International Gift Show

October 16, 2023, 8:00 AM HST
The Maui Food Technology Center participated in the 96th Tokyo International Gift Show last month in Japan.

The show is Japan’s largest business-to-business Lifestyle and Gift Trade Show, celebrating a tradition of excellence since 1976.

Under the sponsorship of the Hawai’i Department of Business and Economic Development and Tourism, the Hawaiʻi Pavilion at the event showcased 40 booths displaying a wide array of Hawaiʻi-made products.

The pavilion featured selected food products and the beloved Hawaiian plate lunches, offering attendees a taste of the Aloha State’s unique flavors.

  • HumBOWbarks’ charming pet bows, bandanas, and lei were a hit at the Tokyo International Gift Show for the second year in a row. (PC: Maki Nakamura)
  • NR Stitched of Hilo wowed attendees at this year’s Tokyo International Gift Show with their signature pillow covers, table runners, place mats, and pouches. (PC: Maki Nakamura)
  • Maui Upcountry Jams and Jellies offered this year’s Tokyo International Gift Show attendees a taste of paradise with their signature jams, jellies and mustards. (PC: Maki Nakamura)
  • Moku Pua’s luxurious soaps, bath, and body products crafted with Maui’s essence drew a number of interested buyers. (PC: Maki Nakamura)
  • Maui’s creative spirit was on display at the 2023 Tokyo International Gift Show. Pictured: Oneloa Maui’s versatile plastic-lined wet bags, in various sizes. (PC: Maki Nakamura)
This year marked a significant increase in Hawaiʻi’s presence at the event as Japan’s travel restrictions were lifted, attracting a robust crowd of 211,000 attendees compared to last year’s 180,000, despite a typhoon warning that affected Tokyo’s transportation services on the final day of the show.

The Tokyo International Gift Show boasted nearly 3,000 booths, including representatives from over 1,000 overseas companies. Maui Food Technology Center helped to showcase the following companies:

  • HumBOWbarks: featuring pet bows, bandanas, and lei 
  • Maui Upcountry Jams and Jellies: renowned for their tropical jams and mustards 
  • MauiWine: showcasing exquisite tropical wines 
  • Moku Pua: offering an assortment of soaps, bath, and body products 
  • NR Stitched: Pillow covers, table runners, place mats, pouches
  • Oneloa Maui: presenting plastic-lined wet bags in various sizes 
MauiWine’s tropical wines were a true delight for connoisseurs and buyers. (PC: Maki Nakamura)

“Hawaiʻi has a strong brand, and at MFTC, we are dedicated to showcasing these exceptional products, our island’s rich cultural heritage, and fostering the entrepreneurial spirit that sets the Aloha State apart on the global stage,” said Nina Tanabe, MS, certified fund specialist, Maui Food Technology Center interim board president.



