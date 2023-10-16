Newsweek ranks University of Hawaiʻi among nation’s best workplaces for parents, families

The University of Hawaiʻi is among the top 800 firms throughout multiple industries in the United States ranked by Newsweek as the nation’s best workplaces for parents and families.

The university is one of two Hawaiʻi employers and only eight universities throughout the nation that made the global news magazine’s list of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families.”

The ranking is based on a large employer survey and a set of more than 36,000 respondents, who are parents working for companies in the United States that have at least 1,000 employees.

The ranking was based on the following factors:

Company familiarity: Participants reviewed their current employer and how likely they would recommend that employer, and voluntarily reviewed companies they are familiar with but not currently working for and how likely they would recommend those as employers.

Participants reviewed their current employer and how likely they would recommend that employer, and voluntarily reviewed companies they are familiar with but not currently working for and how likely they would recommend those as employers. Target group: Evaluated only for people who are parents. Single parents were weighted higher.

Evaluated only for people who are parents. Single parents were weighted higher. Category valuation: All participants evaluated the companies based on eight categories (company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce).

All participants evaluated the companies based on eight categories (company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce). Media monitoring: Newsweek screened all companies based on their press coverage during the past 24 months.

Newsweek screened all companies based on their press coverage during the past 24 months. Final evaluation: All companies were evaluated by Newsweek and data research company Plant-A.

“Our faculty, staff and administrators are the heart of the environments in which our students learn and grow,” UH President David Lassner said in a press release. “When we are supportive of all our employees, they are happier members of our UH ʻohana and better able to advance the success of our students and the communities we serve.”