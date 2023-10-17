Maui Disaster Area Restrictions lifted for Zones 14 A & B, including portion of Front Street

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, in Zone 14A and 14B.

ZONE 14A includes a portion of Front St. ZONE 14B includes portions of: Aholo Rd., Front St., Kaeo Pl., Kahili Pl., Kamano Pl., Kua Pl., Ui Pl.

A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential re-entry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes willbe available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported re-entry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zone 14A and 14B will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19 at BOTH Lahaina Civic Center and at the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area. Optional Personal Protective Equipment kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

Restrictions will be lifted by the US Coast Guard for water adjacent to ZONE 14A only. US Coast Guard restrictions are still active and adjusting to zone openings. For the most updated information, visit https://homeport.uscg.mil/my-homeport/safety-Notifications/Safety-Zones?cotpid=27.

All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported re-entry, access to the area of 14A and 14B will be through Lahaina Bypass and down/makai on Hōkiokio Pl.; continue to Honoapiʻilani Hwy. and turn left onto Aholo Rd. All vehicles will enter and exit at Aholo Rd. After Saturday, entry through the same checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply’s Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

Once a fire has burned throughan area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when re-entering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of re-entry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential re-entry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or occupancy to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed or Title : A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Utility Bills : Bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

: Bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage. Property Tax Records : Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com

: Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com Lease Agreement : If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency. Hawai’i Driver’s License : A valid Hawai’i driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

: A valid Hawai’i driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency. Vehicle Registration : If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency. Voter Registration : A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency. Financial Statements : Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. (Driver’s license or identification card, tax records or financial statements, voter registration or court documents,vehicle registration form, employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks).

: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. (Driver’s license or identification card, tax records or financial statements, voter registration or court documents,vehicle registration form, employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks). Insurance Documents : Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency. Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debris removal; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.