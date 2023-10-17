Queen Kaʻahumanu Center launches formal wear donation drive for Lahainaluna students

To help Lahainaluna High juniors and seniors who were affected by the Aug. 8 fire, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Elly’s Formal Wear are partnering to host a formal wear donation drive.

They are accepting donations of prom and formal dresses, tuxedos and suits so the teenagers can create lasting memories at their Senior Ball this winter and Junior Prom in the spring.

“The students at Lahainaluna have lost so much this year,” said Kauwela Bisquera, the shopping center’s general manager. “Their school events are something they’ve been looking forward to, and we want to make it as memorable as possible. We invite our community to come together to give them the support they deserve.”

Formal wear donations can be dropped off at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului on Oct. 20 and 27, between 4 and 8 p.m. at Center Court. Please note that accessories, shoes and jewelry will not be accepted as part of this drive.

Elly’s Formal Wear will be providing essential accessories to complement the donated formal wear, and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will be making a $10,000 donation to this initiative, in addition to collaborating with its tenants to offer additional services and formal wear essentials to enhance the overall experience for the students.

Students will be able to pick up the formal wear donations from the drive during a special shopping experience hosted by Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center this November.