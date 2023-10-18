ARDA-Hawaiʻi Golf Tournament raises $125,000 for Maui Strong

Left to right: Mark Wang, Hilton Grand Vacations; Mary Leong Saunders, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation; Justin Vermuth, ARDA; Jason Gamel, ARDA; and Mitchell Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi’s timeshare industry recently teed up to provide financial support for Maui’s recovery and relief efforts. ARDA-Hawaiʻi’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament raised $125,000 for Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. One hundred percent of the gross proceeds from the tournament were donated to the fund.

“We are grateful to our members and others within the industry for their generous support of this year’s tournament,” said Mitchell Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC. “They are a testament to the spirit of unity and compassion that defines our community.”

ARDA representatives presenting $20,000 in scholarships to HPU students.

ARDA-Hawaiʻi’s annual golf tournament typically raises scholarship funds for Hawaiʻi Pacific University students majoring in the timeshare and hospitality industries. Despite supporting the Maui Strong Fund this year, ARDA-Hawaiʻi honored its commitment to provide $20,000 in scholarships to HPU through the use of other funds.