Maui council to consider real property tax exemption for those impacted by August 2023 fires

The council will consider a bill on an August 2023 fire disaster tax exemption at its meeting Friday at 9 a.m.

Council member Tamara Paltin introduced Bill 95 (2023), which she said would exempt properties destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by the August wildfires from property taxes and create an incentive for hotels and short-term rentals to house residents displaced by the fires.

“Real property tax relief is critical for everyone who has lost a home or the ability to inhabit their home due to the wildfires,” said Paltin, who holds the council seat for the West Maui residency area. “My proposal not only provides that relief, but it also ensures homeowners do not lose their home exemption while they rebuild. It will also grant incentives for transient vacation rentals to house our displaced residents long term.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members of the public may review the bill at https://tinyurl.com/FiresExemption.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings.