Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to host Miss Maui USA, Miss Maui Teen USA preliminary competition Oct. 22

The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Oct. 22 will host the Miss Maui USA and Miss Maui Teen USA preliminary competition.

The public is invited to this family friendly event that will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the shopping center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

Attendees will watch 12 Maui wāhine take the stage and compete for the coveted titles of Miss Maui USA and Miss Maui Teen USA, and Miss Valley Isle USA and Miss Valley Isle Teen USA.

The competition will also be live-streamed. Follow @mauinuiprelim on Instagram for more details.