Free confidential crisis counseling available to Maui fire survivors

Helpline staff provides confidential counseling and other needed support services. (Pexels)

Living through any kind of disaster creates a wide range of emotions that may last for many months. The US Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA have approved crisis counseling services for wildfire survivors who are experiencing emotional distress or mental health problems.

Those interested can:

Call: Hawaiʻi Cares at 800-753-6879 or 808-832-3100

Text: Hawaiʻi Cares at 988

This free and confidential crisis support service is available all day, every day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some common reactions to stress and loss include:

Feeling tense or nervous, angry or irritable

Crying often, feelings of persistent hopelessness

Feeling numb

Difficulty sleeping and/or being constantly tired

Not feeling hungry or having stomach problems (such as nausea or cramps)

Difficulty concentrating and/or making decisions.

Everyone has these feelings once in a while. However, when these types of feelings and experiences disrupt daily living activities, you are encouraged to seek help.

Helpline staff provides confidential counseling and other needed support services. They can also immediately connect callers to trained professionals from the nearest participating crisis-counseling center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The goal is to help people and communities to recover from the effects and trauma of disasters and the losses suffered.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.