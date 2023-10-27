Mortgage Assistance event this Friday and Saturday in West Maui

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions is hosting a Mortgage Assistance Event to provide support for homeowners and business owners that have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The event will be on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa (200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi 96761) in the Monarchy Ballrooms 1 and 2—formerly the site of the American Red Cross Family Assistance Center.

The purpose of the Mortgage Assistance Event is to provide an opportunity for borrowers to receive in-person assistance and discuss all available options with their financial institutions or mortgage servicers. Community and federal housing counselors and organizations will also be accessible to provide further guidance on other options for homeowners.

“We believe the face-to-face interaction with our banks and servicers will provide useful information as we work toward recovery,” says Iris Ikeda, Hawaiʻi Banking Commissioner. “This event will provide homeowners with options before the 90-day forbearance period expires in December 2023.”

Participants at the upcoming Mortgage Assistance Event include:

Chase

Wells Fargo

First Hawaiian Bank

Bank of Hawai’i

American Savings Bank

Central Pacific Bank

Territorial Savings Bank

Finance Factors

Mr. Cooper

PennyMac

LoanCare

Hawaiʻi Community Lending

Fannie Mae

Freddie Mac

U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

U.S. Small Business Administration

Hale Mahaolu (Friday, October 27 th only)

only) Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiʻi Homeownership Center

Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi

Operation Hope

Project Porchlight *Virtual only

Island Insurance Companies (Saturday, October 28 only)

Zephyr Insurance (Friday, October 27 only)