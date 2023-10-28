Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2023

October 28, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:54 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:00 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, declining, short period north-northwest swell will be reinforced by a medium period north-northwest swell on Sunday, bringing north shore surf to just below October average into Monday. This swell decline on Tuesday, and a similarly sized pulse of northwest swell is due late Wednesday or Thursday. 


The series of late season south swells will continue through the week. Inconsistent, long period, south-southwest swell will produce south shore surf around to just above October average into Sunday. An overlapping pulse of south swell will maintain similarly sized surf Monday, with a gradual decline on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another pulse of southwest swell is due late next week. 


Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north-northwest swell, east shore surf will continue to be small due to the lack of significant upstream trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
