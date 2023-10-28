Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, declining, short period north-northwest swell will be reinforced by a medium period north-northwest swell on Sunday, bringing north shore surf to just below October average into Monday. This swell decline on Tuesday, and a similarly sized pulse of northwest swell is due late Wednesday or Thursday.
The series of late season south swells will continue through the week. Inconsistent, long period, south-southwest swell will produce south shore surf around to just above October average into Sunday. An overlapping pulse of south swell will maintain similarly sized surf Monday, with a gradual decline on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another pulse of southwest swell is due late next week.
Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north-northwest swell, east shore surf will continue to be small due to the lack of significant upstream trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com