Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:54 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, declining, short period north-northwest swell will be reinforced by a medium period north-northwest swell on Sunday, bringing north shore surf to just below October average into Monday. This swell decline on Tuesday, and a similarly sized pulse of northwest swell is due late Wednesday or Thursday.

The series of late season south swells will continue through the week. Inconsistent, long period, south-southwest swell will produce south shore surf around to just above October average into Sunday. An overlapping pulse of south swell will maintain similarly sized surf Monday, with a gradual decline on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another pulse of southwest swell is due late next week.

Aside from areas exposed to wrapping north-northwest swell, east shore surf will continue to be small due to the lack of significant upstream trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.