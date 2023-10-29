Aloha Pacific members and community raise $56,000 for Maui relief efforts

The Aloha Pacific Foundation, along with Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, its members and the community have raised more than $56,000 for the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund for ongoing disaster relief efforts.

Photo caption: Aloha Pacific Foundation Board Chair Robert Morita; Waikele branch team members: Darleen Viray, Amelyn Hermosa, Eric Banaticla; Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union President & CEO Vince Otsuka.

Members, their families, and the wider community donated more than $31,000 at Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union’s 10 branch locations, including its Maui, Kauaʻi, and Las Vegas locations, as well as online at www.alohapacific.com. Together with the $25,000 donated earlier by the Aloha Pacific Foundation brings the total to more than $56,000 from the Aloha Pacific ʻohana.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our members and community to support Maui,” said Vince Otsuka, president and chief executive officer of Aloha Pacific FCU. “The loss of life, livelihood, and property caused by the wildfires has been unimaginable and the road ahead will be a challenging one for our friends, family, and neighbors on the Valley Isle. It’s inspiring to see people come together when help is really needed.”

“It’s in the most difficult times when Hawaiʻi shows its strength, resiliency, and unity. Together, we can make a difference and rebuild hope in the lives of those who need it most,” added Robert Morita, board chair of the Aloha Pacific Foundation.

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation activated the Maui Strong Fund to provide flexible resources to support Maui’s people and place following the devastating wildfires. The financial assistance will aid the community with its immediate and long-term recovery needs.