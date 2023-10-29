Honolulu Bishop to celebrate All Souls Day, Nov. 2 at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua

Most Reverend Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu

Honolulu Bishop Larry Silva will celebrate Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua on Maui at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. This solemn All Souls Day Mass will be an opportunity for parishioners of Lahaina’s Maria Lanakila Catholic Church to receive spiritual solace.

All Souls Day is a Holy Day of remembrance and prayer for the faithfully departed. Maria Lanakila Catholic Church and its rectory were spared destruction from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, but the historic church has been publicly inaccessible during post-fire recovery efforts. Now, services are being held at Sacred Hearts Mission Church, located off of Office Road in Kapalua, Maui.

Bishop Silva said:

"Jesus said, 'Blessed are those who mourn.' We wholeheartedly mourn the passing of all who died in the fires that destroyed the town of Lahaina. We are blessed because it is our 'duty and our salvation' to lift them up in prayer to God, the merciful and loving Father, that they may rest forever in his peace. We are blessed because we join with their grieving families and friends in solidarity at this tragic loss. We are blessed because this is an expression of love and of the belief that love never dies.

“On Nov. 2, All Souls Day, we pray for all our beloved dead, but on this day we pray especially for those who perished in the fire. We will be sending a list of their names to all our parishes in the diocese, so that they may also pray for these beloved sisters and brothers. May they rest in peace,” organizers said.

The mass is being held in support of West Maui’s Catholic community.