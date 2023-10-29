Oklahoma’s Luke Kluver shoots final round 64 to win Kāʻanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational

Luke Kluver wins 2023 Kāʻanapali CLassic Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 29, 2023. PC: Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

Oklahoma redshirt senior Luke Kluver was on a roll during his final round 64, with nine birdies on Saturday en route to the individual title at the Kā‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi.

Kluver shot -18 for the three round tournament on the 6,700-yard, par 71 Royal Kaʻanapali Course. He beat second-place Mats Enge of East Tennessee State by three strokes. Robbie Higgins of North Florida was third at 14-under par. No Hawaiʻi player finished in the top 10.

The team title was shared by Oklahoma and East Tennessee State, which both started the final round five shots behind Liberty but stormed back to finish at 42-under par.

Liberty shot -39 to finish third for the second straight year. It was the team’s best finish of the 2023 fall season. North Florida and San Jose State tied for fourth at -36. The University of Hawaiʻi was 9th in the 20-team field at -16.

Kluver becomes the second individual medalist from Oklahoma to win the Kā‘anapali Classic (Quade Cummins; 2019) and the seventh tournament champion to post a sub-200 score following his three-day total of 195 (-18).

Oklahoma’s win is the program’s fourth team title on Maui (2015, ’19, ’22, 23).

‘We started out like we needed to with lots of firepower and birdies,” Oklahoma men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl said. “While not as consistent coming down the stretch as we would have liked, we were thrilled with our team and individual victories.”

Oklahoma was anchored by three players who finished in the top 20: Kluver (1st), All-Big 12 selection Jase Summy (tied for 8th) and 2023 Junior President’s Cup selection PJ Maybank (tied for 20th).

East Tennessee State also had three players finish in the top 20: Individual runner-up and 2022–23 PING All-American Honorable Mention Mats Ege (2nd), 2023 JT Poston Invitational winner, Remi Chartier (tied for 13th), and sophomore Matty Dodd-Berry (tied for 15th).

“When we were three back with four holes to play, we hit great shots as they [Oklahoma] also hit great shots,” East Tennessee State men’s golf coach Jake Amons said. “Our guys played solid in a really fun setting at Kā‘anapali.”

A fundraising campaign launched last week to benefit Maui’s wildfire victims, including Kā‘anapali Golf Courses’ own associates, has surpassed $10,000 in donations.

The 10th annual Kā‘anapali Classic will be contested from Oct. 16–19, 2024.