Host sites needed for grant-funded jobs program for workers dislocated by fires

October 30, 2023, 12:52 PM HST
The Maui Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Workers Grant offers employment for workers and self-employed individuals who lost their jobs due to the August wildfires and emergency declarations.

Four informational sessions will be held this week for nonprofits and other organizations interested in becoming a host site for the program.

Participants are paid a wage with funding from the program, which is operated by Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The work pays at least $20.80 per hour.

Host sites are responsible for supervising, training and providing onsite management for program participants selected by the host site supervisor to perform recovery clean-up and/or humanitarian work related to the wildfire recovery efforts.  

The outreach sessions via Zoom are set for:

Eligible participants are individuals temporarily or permanently laid off due to the emergency proclamation; lost their job due to permanent closure of the business; self-employed and lost work due to general economic conditions caused by the disaster; displaced homemakers; and long-term unemployed.

Maui Economic Opportunity employment specialists will administer supportive services, provide case management and act as a liaison between MEO and the host sites.  

For more information, call Executive Assistant Lee Imada at 808-243-4306.

