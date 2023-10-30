Host sites needed for grant-funded jobs program for workers dislocated by fires

The Maui Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Workers Grant offers employment for workers and self-employed individuals who lost their jobs due to the August wildfires and emergency declarations.

Four informational sessions will be held this week for nonprofits and other organizations interested in becoming a host site for the program.

Participants are paid a wage with funding from the program, which is operated by Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The work pays at least $20.80 per hour.

Host sites are responsible for supervising, training and providing onsite management for program participants selected by the host site supervisor to perform recovery clean-up and/or humanitarian work related to the wildfire recovery efforts.

The outreach sessions via Zoom are set for:

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 10 to 11 a.m., https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83104243363?pwd=2y0t1lBapWOiaXgNqNeYGNUc6aZSGR.1

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 5 to 6 p.m., https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81152270287?pwd=g068665AxGFoLv1RgqmpHJtuKRc1vk.1

Thursday, Nov. 2, 10 to 11 a.m., https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83160584194?pwd=y9F4IWOfKVNApHlUaCOhjEam5DaSWO.1

Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89809782578?pwd=dt3NapF5mNJ6sWraOSCpBWFGRHxfbT.1

Eligible participants are individuals temporarily or permanently laid off due to the emergency proclamation; lost their job due to permanent closure of the business; self-employed and lost work due to general economic conditions caused by the disaster; displaced homemakers; and long-term unemployed.

Maui Economic Opportunity employment specialists will administer supportive services, provide case management and act as a liaison between MEO and the host sites.

For more information, call Executive Assistant Lee Imada at 808-243-4306.