Maui Fire Department wildland training, Nov. 1

October 31, 2023, 2:53 PM HST
* Updated October 31, 2:56 PM
PC: Maui Fire Department / Facebook (File 2022)

The Maui Fire Department will be conducting wildland live fire training during the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

The training will be from roughly 8:30 a.m. to noon in the fields below the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Smoke may be visible in the area during that time.

Multiple MFD apparatus and personnel will be on scene to ensure proper control and mop up of the fire area after the training is complete, department officials said.

