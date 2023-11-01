‘The Greatest Showman’ wins grand prize at The Shops at Wailea’ Halloween Spooktacular













































Local and visiting keiki enjoyed a celebration-filled Halloween Spooktacular, provided by The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Oct. 29. The Shops hosted a frightening costume contest, where more than 1,000 guests entered to win prizes.

Winners included:

Age 0-2: 1st place: Kamela Tom – Cabbage Patch 2nd place: Sachi Koki – Moana 3rd place: Hayzen Santiago – Gnome

Age 3-5: 1st place: Liliko McLellan-Puaa – Little Girl Cop 2nd place: Kowhai Perna – J.Lo 3rd place: Jolie Deprez – Butterfly

Age 6-10: 1st place: Angelique Rogat – The Invisible Man 2nd place: Angelique Rogat – Lahaina snow globe 3 RD place: Emy Jane Cacho – Washing Machine

ʻOhana: 1st place: Saumalu Mataafa (ʻOhana) – The Greatest Showman 2nd place: Elizabeth Anderson – Pest Control 3rd place: Calie Martinez – Smores

Pets: 1st place: “Boogie” Maria Rosaio – Taco Truck 2nd place: Carol Vanhorn – 70’s Tye dye 3rd place: Thelma Flores – Spider

Overall Grand Prize: Saumalu Mataafa (ʻOhana) – The Greatest Showman won two round-trip tickets aboard Alaska Airlines to any of their US destinations.

A center-wide trick-or-treating experience also took place where participating stores handed out candy. Plus, guests learned to create balloon animals and took selfies with characters including Spiderman and Moana.