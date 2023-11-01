Maui Arts & Entertainment
‘The Greatest Showman’ wins grand prize at The Shops at Wailea’ Halloween Spooktacular
Local and visiting keiki enjoyed a celebration-filled Halloween Spooktacular, provided by The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Oct. 29. The Shops hosted a frightening costume contest, where more than 1,000 guests entered to win prizes.
Winners included:
- Age 0-2:
- 1st place: Kamela Tom – Cabbage Patch
- 2nd place: Sachi Koki – Moana
- 3rd place: Hayzen Santiago – Gnome
- Age 3-5:
- 1st place: Liliko McLellan-Puaa – Little Girl Cop
- 2nd place: Kowhai Perna – J.Lo
- 3rd place: Jolie Deprez – Butterfly
- Age 6-10:
- 1st place: Angelique Rogat – The Invisible Man
- 2nd place: Angelique Rogat – Lahaina snow globe
- 3 RD place: Emy Jane Cacho – Washing Machine
- ʻOhana:
- 1st place: Saumalu Mataafa (ʻOhana) – The Greatest Showman
- 2nd place: Elizabeth Anderson – Pest Control
- 3rd place: Calie Martinez – Smores
- Pets:
- 1st place: “Boogie” Maria Rosaio – Taco Truck
- 2nd place: Carol Vanhorn – 70’s Tye dye
- 3rd place: Thelma Flores – Spider
- Overall Grand Prize: Saumalu Mataafa (ʻOhana) – The Greatest Showman won two round-trip tickets aboard Alaska Airlines to any of their US destinations.
A center-wide trick-or-treating experience also took place where participating stores handed out candy. Plus, guests learned to create balloon animals and took selfies with characters including Spiderman and Moana.
