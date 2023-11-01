Maui Arts & Entertainment

‘The Greatest Showman’ wins grand prize at The Shops at Wailea’ Halloween Spooktacular

November 1, 2023, 10:11 AM HST
  • Grand Prize Winner 1 Saumalu Mataafa. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • 2nd Place ʻOhana – Elizabeth Anderson. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • First Place Keiki Age 3-5 – Liliko McLellan Puaa. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Judges. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Grand Prize Winner Saumalu Mataafa. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki 0-2. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki 0-2. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki 6-10. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Keiki 6-10. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Halloween 2023. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • Halloween 2023. PC: The Shops at Wailea
  • PC: The Shops at Wailea

Local and visiting keiki enjoyed a celebration-filled Halloween Spooktacular, provided by The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Oct. 29. The Shops hosted a frightening costume contest, where more than 1,000 guests entered to win prizes.

Winners included: 

  • Age 0-2: 
    • 1st place: Kamela Tom – Cabbage Patch
    • 2nd place: Sachi Koki – Moana
    • 3rd place: Hayzen Santiago – Gnome
  • Age 3-5:
    • 1st place: Liliko McLellan-Puaa – Little Girl Cop
    • 2nd place: Kowhai Perna – J.Lo
    • 3rd place: Jolie Deprez – Butterfly 
  • Age 6-10: 
    • 1st place: Angelique Rogat – The Invisible Man
    • 2nd place: Angelique Rogat – Lahaina snow globe
    • 3 RD place: Emy Jane Cacho – Washing Machine
  • ʻOhana: 
    • 1st place: Saumalu Mataafa (ʻOhana) – The Greatest Showman
    • 2nd place: Elizabeth Anderson – Pest Control
    • 3rd place: Calie Martinez – Smores
  • Pets: 
    • 1st place: “Boogie” Maria Rosaio – Taco Truck
    • 2nd place: Carol Vanhorn – 70’s Tye dye
    • 3rd place: Thelma Flores – Spider
  • Overall Grand Prize: Saumalu Mataafa (ʻOhana) – The Greatest Showman won two round-trip tickets aboard Alaska Airlines to any of their US destinations. 

A center-wide trick-or-treating experience also took place where participating stores handed out candy. Plus, guests learned to create balloon animals and took selfies with characters including Spiderman and Moana. 

