Pasifika Fest Maui: Reggae benefit Sunday for Lahaina wildfire victims

Some Polynesian entertainers who started out as backup performers for the band Fiji have become seasoned artists themselves and have come together to produce a reggae benefit concert for Lahaina wildfire victims Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Pasifika Fest Maui at da Playground Maui in Māʻalaea includes LaTasha Lee, Teki and Finn Gruva who bring with them reggae with a blues and island-influenced music.

The proceeds will go to the families of the victims who died in the fire to help them with funeral services, said Janelle Kaohu-Kauahi, founder of the nonprofit Healing Hearts Hawaiʻi.

Kaohu-Kauahi said she’s working with Maui mortuaries to provide a $1,500 voucher for services.

“I wanted to help these families through the healing process,” she said.

Lee once performed as part of the band Black Ties has recorded a number of songs on YouTube, including Star Of the Show with more than 15 million views.

Finn Gruva’s song Overwhelmed received more than 45 million views on YouTube.

For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui Parking is free after 5 p.m. 21 and older.