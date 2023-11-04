St. Anthony School in Wailuku to hold Open House on Nov. 18

Group photos of St. Anthony School students at the school’s Wailuku campus. (Courtesy photo)

The St. Anthony School ʻohana will hold an Open House on Nov. 18, welcoming students and parents to its Wailuku campus.

The historic Wailuku school has provided a Catholic education to local students for generations. The school is located at 1618 Lower Main St. in Wailuku.

Registration for the Open House begins at 8:30 a.m.

The event is an opportunity for prospective and current members of the school community to meet teachers and staff and learn more about the school and its tradition of educating Maui’s youth dating back to the 1840s.

An unidentified 4th-grade student works on a robotics kit, part of St. Anthony School’s emphasis on at 21st century curriculum and STEM learning. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The Wailuku school has a Communications and Media Lab. (Courtesy photo)

A continental breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m., followed by hourlong classroom presentations and tours that begin promptly at 9 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

As a Catholic, Marianist-sponsored school, St. Anthony embraces the values of Marianist education, including educating for faith formation, providing a high-quality education, fostering a family spirit, promoting service, justice, and peace, and preparing students for adaptation and change.

“Our vision is for St. Anthony School to remain a top school of choice where our students reach their full potential and make a positive, meaningful contribution to our campus, our community, and our world,” said Head of School, David Kenney. “We strive for each student here to feel connected, grow, and flourish.”

This year, the school is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

For more information or to register in advance, call 808-244-4190 ext. 268 by Nov. 15 or visit sasmaui.org.

School office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The school’s general

email address is [email protected].