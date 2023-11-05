Japan Airlines donates over $132,000 to support West Maui recovery efforts

The total donation amount includes $71,428.57 from Japan Airlines and an additional $61,323.36 from customers and employees. (PC: Japan Airlines)

Japan Airlines raised over $132,000 to support relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the devastating Maui wildfires that occurred in August.

The airline held a check presentation ceremony to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation on Nov. 2 at the Governor’s Ceremony Room at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol building.

Through a variety of fundraising efforts, including mileage donations and collection boxes from customers and employees in Japan and throughout the US, Japan Airlines raised a total of $132,751.93.

The total donation amount includes $71,428.57 from Japan Airlines and an additional $61,323.36 from customers and employees. The funds raised will go towards the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

“This donation is being given sincerely from the hearts of our customers and employees who passionately responded to the need to support the communities in Maui,” said Makoto Maezawa, senior vice president of Japan Airlines for the Americas. “Supporting one another represents the best of humanity, and we have been truly inspired by the tireless efforts of countless individuals involved in the relief and recovery efforts.”

Micah Kane, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation president and CEO, said, “The Japanese heritage is a part of the DNA of this community. The people of Hawaiʻi benefited from that for many decades. This is just another acknowledgement of generosity that comes from the people of Japan.”

For more information about the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, visit https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/.