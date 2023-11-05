Update/Contained: Molokaʻi brushfire in area of Kaluakoʻi Road

Update:

Fire crews contain Molokaʻi brush fire

A brush fire that burned about 1 acre along Maunaloa Highway near Kaluakoʻi Road was 100% contained Sunday evening, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Engine companies from Kaunakakai and Hoʻolehua and a tanker responded to the fire reported at 4:25 p.m. amid 15 to 20 mph trade winds. The fire was contained at 5:37 p.m.

Previous Post:

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Molokaʻi in the area of Kaluakoʻi Road.

There is no threat to lives or property as of 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, and no immediate evacuations ordered, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Units responding to the scene include Engine 4 and 9, and Tanker 4.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect due to low humidity and gusty winds. The warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.