Maui Relief TANF Program for families impacted by fires up and running, accepting applications

Maui Economic Opportunity Maui Relief TANF Program staff joined the Tongan Resource Fair at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku on Friday, Nov. 3. Shown are (from left) Kele Thompson-Monte, Monnisa Nash, Cassi Yamashita and Lani Visesio.

Maui Economic Opportunity has received more than 1,000 applications for the Maui Relief TANF Program, which provides financial assistance to families with dependent children directly and indirectly impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

The program, which launched on Oct. 20, continues to accept applications online and in-person. MEO operates the program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Rental and mortgage, utilities, and auto down payment on a new vehicle and loan payment assistance are available, as well as gift cards for clothing and school supplies.

Families with dependent children in their household, directly and indirectly impacted by the wildfires and earning less than 350% of the poverty level (which for a family of four is $120,750 annually) are eligible for the benefits.

US citizenship is not a requirement.

To apply for the Maui Relief TANF Program, go to www.meoinc.org and go to the Maui Relief TANF program under “Quick Links” or open the url . https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ddfc0bcdfe5d403dbc526c436615d0bf.

The link also includes a list of required documents, which applicants will need to upload with their applications.

Applications also are accepted in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (except holidays). Applicants should bring required documents with them.

MEO staff also will be at the Lahaina Civic Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21.

For more information, leave a message on the Maui Relief TANF Program phone line at 808-243-4316 and staff will return the call.