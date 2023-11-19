Bayer awards education grants to 10 Hawaiʻi schools



























Hawaiʻi public schools have been awarded with 10 grants totaling more than $9,300 from the Bayer Fund- Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant.

Recipients included Ewa Makai Middle School, H.P. Baldwin High School, ʻĪao School, ʻIlima Intermediate School, ʻIlima Intermediate School, Kaimukī Middle School, Kīhei Charter School, Lahaina Intermediate School, Lahainaluna High School, and McKinley High School.

Funds went to support a variety of STEM-related activities including a macro propagation project, drone building program, hydroponics project, community garden, and equipment and supplies for earth science, marine biology, life science, and forensic science classes.

Established in 2005, this Bayer Fund grant program helps provide Hawaiʻi public schools with tools, supplies and equipment to enhance science education and encourage today’s students to consider a future career in the sciences.

This grant program is offered two times a year and is available on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi where Bayer employees live and work. Public schools serving students in intermediate grades through college for educational purposes related to science are eligible to apply.

For more information and to download an application form for the next funding period in 2024, visit www.bayer.com/en/us/education.