Maui Business

Bayer awards education grants to 10 Hawaiʻi schools

November 19, 2023, 5:00 PM HST
  • Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant recipient Iao Intermediate School Megan Medley will be taking her 8th Earth Science students on a Pacific Whale Watching tour to inspire them in the field of marine biology. Pictured: Bayer’s Rafael Grau (on right) presents Medley with a grant check. School principal Matt Dillon on left. (PC: Bayer)
  • Bayer’s Vance del Castillo presents Lahaina Intermediate School’s Haley Van Weemen Van Noord with a Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant check. Funds will be used to purchase supplies for a hydroponic project for their life sciences class. (PC: Bayer)
  • Bayer representatives Maricel Graham and Tim Stevens presented a Bayer Fund – Hawaii Science Education Grant check to Robert Tenison of Lahainaluna High School (pictured right) for the purchase of science lab equipment. (PC: Bayer)
  • Bayer’s Aurora Esmaquel presents Donna-Lynne Hanlon of Baldwin High School with a Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant check. Hanlon will be purchasing lab equipment and supplies to expand her current Forensic Science Program. (PC: Bayer)
  • Ewa Makai Middle School received a Bayer Fund – Hawaii Science Education Grant which will be used to purchase hardware and software for a drone building program in their STEM Aviation course. (PC: Bayer)
  • Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant recipient Carly Adcox of Kīhei Charter School plans on purchasing LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Sets for her 7th grade science class to empower them with STEM skills. Pictured: Bayer’s Tim Stevens presents Carly with a grant check. (PC: Bayer)
  • Pictured from left: Bayer’s Alan Takemoto and Jean Ernst present a Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant check to Ilima Intermediate School’s Randall Shinn, Peter Celebre and Brandon Carlson. Funds will go towards the purchase of materials and supplies for a new shade house that will be used in the school’s community garden. (PC: Bayer)

Hawaiʻi public schools have been awarded with 10 grants totaling more than $9,300 from the Bayer Fund- Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant.

Recipients included Ewa Makai Middle School, H.P. Baldwin High School, ʻĪao School, ʻIlima Intermediate School, ʻIlima Intermediate School, Kaimukī Middle School, Kīhei Charter School, Lahaina Intermediate School, Lahainaluna High School, and McKinley High School.

Funds went to support a variety of STEM-related activities including a macro propagation project, drone building program, hydroponics project, community garden, and equipment and supplies for earth science, marine biology, life science, and forensic science classes. 

Established in 2005, this Bayer Fund grant program helps provide Hawaiʻi public schools with tools, supplies and equipment to enhance science education and encourage today’s students to consider a future career in the sciences. 

This grant program is offered two times a year and is available on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi where Bayer employees live and work. Public schools serving students in intermediate grades through college for educational purposes related to science are eligible to apply. 

For more information and to download an application form for the next funding period in 2024, visit www.bayer.com/en/us/education.

